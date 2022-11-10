Throwback: Sania Mirza once criticised Shoaib Malik's looks

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and his wife Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — who is currently rumoured to have separated from his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — had earlier this year revealed his better half had criticised his looks.

Speaking during an event in Karachi back in February, the cricketing veteran said he started feeling "extra conscious" about his looks after Mirza's comments.

"[When she said those words] I stood in front of the mirror and realised that she was right about my tanned complexion," Malik said.

He said that he has been married to Sania Mirza for more than a decade during which he learned that a wife always looks for certain qualities in her husband.

"A man should have hair on his head and be fair in complexion [in order to please his wife]" the former captain said.

He went on to say that "wives or girlfriends would [compromise on] many things, even when their significant others forget their birthdays.



"I sometimes forget [Sania's] birthday and she forgives me," he said. "But when it comes to looks, wives do not compromise."

Today, Gulf News reported that Mirza and Malik — one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia — have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

"The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik," the publication reported.

The publication added that it tried to reach out to Sania's management team but they declined to comment. Similarly, Geo News reached out to Shoaib Malik to confirm the news but he didn't respond despite seeing the message.