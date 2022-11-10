 
Kriti Sanon overwhelmed recalls her mom's support in her career

Kriti Sanon talks about how her mother supported her 

Kriti Sanon recalls how her mom supported her throughout the career. She takes a trip down memory lane and reveals her mom was her biggest motivation when she started out.

She recalls that one time she went to her parent’s room at night, her mom appreciated her by saying, "You are a good daughter and you are doing good in life." She added, "I never cried on receiving an award but I cried when my mother encouraged me."

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan appeared on an episode of Indian Idol 13 for promotions of their film Bhediya where the stars got emotional as a contestant performed on a song from ABCD 2. His performance was power packed with emotions and everyone including the judges were highly impressed.

