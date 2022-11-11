Boney Kapoor weighs in on not choosing the acting path

In a recent interview, producer Boney Kapoor detailed on why he did not choose acting as his profession, unlike his brothers Anil and Sanjay.

The filmmaker decided to take a seat back and pushed his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor to pursue their careers in acting, he talked about his journey as a producer Bollywood industry.

One of the anchors asked him how useful it was to be a son of Surinder Kapoor in the film industry.

Boney said, "I was not supposed to introduce myself, it actually saved time.”

The producer spoke about whether he did not give a thought to becoming a hero.

Further, the actor added, "Anil wanted to become an actor and was really firm with his decision, so in order to fulfil his dream, I had to take a back seat.”



Recently, he produced his actor-daughter Janhvi Kapoor's film Mili, which was released on November 4, and it marked Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father.

The film also stars Sunny Kaushal along with Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen.