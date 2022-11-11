 
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch replaces Asim Iftikhar as new Foreign Office spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs new spokesperson Zahra Baloch. — Twitter/MarianaBaabar/File
  • Zahra Baloch currently serving as additional secretary Asia, Pacific.
  • Saima Syed appointed deputy spokesperson of Foreign Office.
  • Asim Iftikhar set to become Pakistan's ambassador to France.

ISLAMABAD: Additional Secretary Asia and Pacific Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was Friday appointed as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' new spokesperson, replacing Asim Iftikhar, who has been posted on a new assignment.

In a notification, the Foreign Office announced the appointment of Baloch as the spokesperson and Saima Syed, who is currently serving as the director-general (strategic communication division), as the deputy spokesperson.

A Pakistani career diplomat, Baloch has previously served as the ambassador of Pakistan to Korea (2020-2021), minister/deputy head of mission at the Beijing Embassy (2015-2020), counselor for political affairs at the Washington DC Embassy (2006-2011), and as the second secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999- 2002).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she has served as director (America), director (security council and human rights) and director (strategic planning) in the Office of the Foreign Secretary. During 2014-2015, she served as Director (academic programme) and later as director-general of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.

Baloch holds a Master's degree in Physics from the Punjab University, a Master's in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law, and Diplomacy, USA, and a degree from the prestigious Ecole Nationale d' Administration, France.

Iftikhar, who will now become Pakistan's envoy to France, earlier this week presented his credentials to France's Director of State Protocol Philippe Franc.

