Kartik Aaryan wins' best entertainer' at GQ Awards 2022

Kartik Aaryan has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Shehzada' in the pipeline

Kartik Aaryan has been titled as the Best Entertainer of the year 2022 at GQ Men’s awards.

The actor shared a video from the event where he could be seen enjoying every inch of the awards ceremony while celebrating his achievement.

Kartik looked dapper as always as he wore a white-collared shirt with a black sweater and a pair of black jeans. He also wore a blue-coloured blazer to complete his look.

The caption on the video read: “Entertainer of the Year 2022.”

Numerous celebrities showered their blessings on Aaryan on receiving the title. Actor Ronit Roy wrote: “Bahut bahut badhai ho.” Fashion designer Manish dropped a read heart on the post.



The Luka Chuppi actor received the best entertainer award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film came out soon after the pandemic which turned out to be a massive hit and proved that Kartik’s success is not dependent on any big banners or plots.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has Freddy, Shehzada, and Satya Prem Ki Katha in the pipeline.