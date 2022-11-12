 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Boney Kapoor talks about the ‘distress’ that came with Sridevi’s demise

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Boney Kapoor went through a mentally draining phase when Sridevi suddenly passed away. He recently opened up about how it made him feel and his coping mechanism.

He revealed he felt like going back to cigarettes when Sridevi passed away in Dubai. He appeared on Kapil Sharma’s chat show alongside daughter Janhvi Kapoor to promote Mili. Boney briefly spoke about how stressed and alone he was, his loneliness wanted to direct him to something his dear wife asked him to quit, smoking.

So as he remembered it, he decided not to do it since he claimed he truly loved her. Hence he couldn’t do anything she made him quit just because she wasn’t there anymore.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai where she was attending a wedding ceremony along with her family. Her last film was Mom starring Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshay Khanna in prodigal roles. The film received amazing reviews from film critics.

