 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries
Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

Radhika Apte talked about the pressure she faced to get the surgeries done in order to look young; however, she revealed in a recent interview that she never underwent any such surgeries, as reported by Hindustan Times.

When Radhika was asked about getting rejected because ‘other actress is prettier or sells the other actress sells more,’ she said, "There’s truth to this, but it becomes sensationalised and it changes its tonality. Age is a factor and you cannot deny the fact that people want younger actresses in a bigger commercial films; it’s just a fact, a younger or conventional image that they want."

She further added, "There have been days where you are told that ‘yeah you don’t have xyz’ and we need xyz. You can see the amount of surgeries people do. There is an image that we are chasing and not just in India, across the globe, which a lot of women are fighting against it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

