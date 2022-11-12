Holly Willoughby chills with daughter Belle, shares glimpses of perfect girls' night

Holly Willoughby shared glimpses of her chilling session online on Friday.

This Morning host,41, took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse of daughter Belle, 11, as the duo enjoyed 'the perfect girls' night'.

The host, who also shares sons Chester, eight, and Harry, 13, with husband Dan Baldwin, shared a fun montage of her 'girls only' evening in London.

The pair enjoyed a spot of retail therapy before enjoying Six the Musical at London's Vaudeville Theatre in the West End, calling it the 'best show ever'.

Belle donned a colourful patchwork coat for the evening and could be seen stocking up on cosmetics at the Glossier store.

They then took in the Christmas lights at Covent Garden Market before heading off to the theatre.

Belle then filmed her mum as they sat waiting for the show to begin with Holly pulling fun faces for the camera.

Later the This Morning host went backstage and posed with the six leading ladies.



She captioned the snaps: 'The perfect girls' night… me and Belle Got lost in glossier and utterly blown away by @sixthemusical … my second time and Belles first… ‘best show ever’ were her exact words'.

'My goodness those girls can sing… laughed and cried, always a good sign. Thank you for having us…'.