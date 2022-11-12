 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs

Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo.

Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs.

"While certain macroeconomic factors are out of our control, meeting these goals requires all of us to continue doing our part to manage the things we can control - most notably, our costs," Chapek wrote in the memo.

The move came after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, which it refers to as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Shares of the company fell more than 13% on Wednesday following its results.

Disney has said the fast-growing service added 12 million subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter but reported an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion. The company said Disney+ would become profitable in fiscal 2024, with losses having peaked in the quarter.

The streaming service is known for original series including the "Star Wars" entries "The Mandalorian," "Andor" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Marvel entries "WandaVision," "Hawkeye" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and "Star Wars" films. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season

‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell
Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO

Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report
Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher
Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment
Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'
Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'

Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'
Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle