Saturday Nov 12 2022
BTS label officially confirms Jungkook participation in FIFA World Cup 2022

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

 
Jungkook, a member of the South Korean famous band BTS, will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

BTS's official music label Big Hit Entertainment took to Twitter to officially announce that BTS's youngest member Jungkook will also be a part of the upcoming opening ceremony of the world's biggest football event 2022.

The music label tweeted, “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

The opening ceremony of the football World Cup will take place on November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

On October 24, Jungkook was flying with a chartered aircraft to Qatar for the promotions of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

However, BTS already started promoting football events with the release of Yet To Come (Hyundai Version) on September 23, 2022.

