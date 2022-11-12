Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’ 

 
Queen Elizabeth II had reportedly rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to adopt a half-in half-out arrangement.

During his appearance on the Daily ExpressRoyal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that the late monarch, Charles and then-Prince of Wales were fearful of repeating “disaster”.

Previously, the negative backlash was sparked with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Richard shared: “The key thing is the Queen, supported by the then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and then Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the family, took the view that you can't be half-in half-out.

"Edward and Sophie tried it years ago and it ended in disaster for them really, well, embarrassment, anyway.”

He shared that proposal was rejected also because “you are always to be accused of cashing in on your royal connections".

The expert noted that the Sussexes’ “choice to quit” also “faced criticism” because they “dished the dirt on the Royal Family”.

