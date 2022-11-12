 
Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman exude couple goals at The Shooting Star Ball

Simon Cowell and fiancé Lauren Silverman exuded couple goals as they posed at The Shooting Star Ball at the Royal Lancaster hotel in London.

The reality TV judge turned heads in a grey suit which he paired with a white shirt while leaving his collar open and wore black shoes.

Meanwhile, Silverman dropped jaws in a gorgeous floor-length pink gown which also featured an attached cape with diamond detail around the neckline.

Adding a splash of dazzle to her outlet, she donned diamond earrings with golden bangles in her right hand and left her beautiful hair open for the evening.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Cowell got engaged to Silverman earlier this year and toldThe Sun in an interview that he will soon tie the knot with Silverman after previously criticizing marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution”.

“I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you," Simon told the news outlet. “Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships.”

“And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him,” he said about marriage.

