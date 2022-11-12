 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he believes his new movies will be ‘superhit’
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he believes his new movies will be ‘superhit’

Shah Rukh Khan is in the headlines these days for his upcoming movies after taking a break from acting for over four years.

According to Pinkvilla, the King Khan recently attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair at the Expo Centre in UAE where he was asked if he’s nervous about his forthcoming movies.

To this, SRK responded, “I don’t think I need to be nervous as they are all going to be superhit movies.”

The Zero actor clarified that he’s not being “arrogant” with this statement, saying that this is the belief he did stunts and worked 18 hours a day.

“If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it,” said the 57-year-old actor.

Therefore, “it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe.”

The Raees actor shared, “It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours.”

SRK also discussed about the uncertainty around a movie’s success, adding, “Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be seen in new movies such as Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan

More From Showbiz:

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon
Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries
Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’
Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya
Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t feel insecure of his co-actors and here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t feel insecure of his co-actors and here’s why
Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman in Bhoomi 2022

Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman in Bhoomi 2022
Boney Kapoor talks about the ‘distress’ that came with Sridevi’s demise

Boney Kapoor talks about the ‘distress’ that came with Sridevi’s demise

Kartik Aaryan wins' best entertainer' at GQ Awards 2022

Kartik Aaryan wins' best entertainer' at GQ Awards 2022