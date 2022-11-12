Divyenndu talks about how co-stars make your work better or worse

Divyenndu will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Thai Massage sharing screen space with Gajraj Rao.

While he shared his thoughts about sharing space with senior actors, he also said that working with actors with more experience doesn’t intimidate him.

Talking about the experience, he said, “Gajraj sir and I come from a theatre background. From day one, we connected well, more so because of the good script. While acting with senior actors helps you up your game, your performance goes for a toss if you have a co-star who does not know the basics of acting.”

He also added, “When Mangesh Hadawale (director) narrated the Thai Massage script to me, I wanted to know who would play Aatma Ram in it. He said GJ (Gajraj Rao) was on board and I knew we were moving in the right direction. With like-minded people, the job becomes easy and the result is always good.”

Diveynndu was previously seen in Toilet, Aik Prem Kattha which addressed the lack of bathrooms in rural India.