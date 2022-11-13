 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Rebel Wilson stepped out with girlfriend Ramona Agruma and Paris Hilton for a fun night after announcing birth via surrogate.

On November 11, Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma attended the launch party for Paris Hilton's virtual realm 'Paris World' in Santa Monica.

As per Daily Mail, the couple arrived hand in hand wearing vibrant outfits and being all smiles.

Rebel opted for a Disney-themed Gucci sweatshirt with a green woolen cardigan over it and black leather pants. The Pitch Perfect star completed the look in pink and blue sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

While Rebel's girlfriend, Ramona sported a pink sweatshirt with a unicorn design and a pink faux fur coat. She added white ripped jeans and sneakers to the look along with a headband featuring bug ears.

The pair participated in many carnival games with Paris Hilton cheering them on. The socialite flashed her model-like figure in a bright neon floral mini-dress by Oscar de la Renta.

It's Rebel and Ramona's first outing after welcoming their daughter, Royce, via surrogate.

