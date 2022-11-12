 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Akshay Kumar says he is fed up with being criticized for working too much

Akshay Kumar addresses the criticism he faces on social media at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 on Saturday and shared that he is fed up with people criticizing him for working too much or waking up early in the morning, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay shared that he doesn't understand why people have a problem with him working more or waking up early and he does not know what wrong is he doing.

Akshay said, "I do four films a year. Yes, I do it. I do ads, sure. I work, but I am not stealing from anyone. I don't understand. I will work, who won’t if they have a chance to do work? I will do four films. I will give 50 days if required and 90 days if needed.”

He further added, "Mediapersons ask me why do you get up early. But, morning is for waking up, right? They ask me why do you sleep so early. Arre bewakoof, raat ko sota hai aadmi (You fool, people sleep at night). I don't understand what I am doing wrong."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu.

