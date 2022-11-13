Alec Baldwin praises 'The Crown'' actor

Alec Baldwin has revealed that he is watching hit Netflix series "The Crown" which is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

Taking to social media, he said he was glad to see former James Bond actor Tim Dolton in "The Crown".

Timothy Dolton plays Peter Townsend, the boyfriend of Queen Elizabeth's sister Margaret in the show.

Alec Baldwin wrote, "Watching The Crown. To see Tim Dolton. Older now. Saw him "Touch of The Poet" w Vanessa in London, many ago. One of the most powerful, intriguing actors I'd ever seen. Good to see him again."



