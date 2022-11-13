 
Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral

Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s shocking video where she is being cursed at by paparazzi has resurfaced online and went viral on social media.

In the throwback video, photogs can be heard yelling insults and curses at Kate Middleton before she married to Prince William.

The short video clip shows Kate Middleton is walking through an airport as photographers yell several expletives at the now Princess.

A Twitter user shared the video with caption, “I've always found it curious how this clip of Catherine at the airport being insulted by the paparazzi is nowhere to be found. It is a very sad clip and another proof of what she had to suffer at the hands of the press, when she was just William's girlfriend.”

Kate Middleton’s viral video has left royal fans shocked.

