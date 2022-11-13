 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle never believed in royal 'institution', could make career on 'Instagram'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Meghan Markle did not accept the monarchy as an institution, says expert.

 Dr Tessa Dunlop recently commented on how outsider Duchess of Sussex is often compared Prince Philip when he married Queen Elizabeth II, a royal.

Dr Dunlop believes the row is unfair and both of these outsiders were at two different positions during two different timelines.

She tells Express.co.uk: "The difference is Philip understood and believed in monarchy, because he was born royal. He therefore bought into and understood the institution he was entering [by marriage]."

She said: "And, in an era that wasn't 24/7 media, where you couldn't make a career out of an Instagram account and a podcast, he understood how humiliating exile was.

"He knew he had to make it work with Elizabeth, because what was the other option? He would have been like his exiled father, with the humiliation of being royal but not having money or a throne.

"Philip was a product of the early 20th Century, when we still really believed in monarchy as an institution and something we deferred to, we thought it was superior to us in many ways and had a magic to it.

"Meghan hasn't come from a RoyalFamily, quite the reverse, she has come from the New World, America, where they got rid of the monarchy 200-300 years ago.

"Now, America has its selected kingship to this day, the president, and they have always admired the tinsel and trappings and pomp and ceremony and so of course Meghan was going to be impressed by that but she doesn't believe in the institution because she is American." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return

Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return
Lupita Nyong’o was ‘happy’ to speak Spanish in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Lupita Nyong’o was ‘happy’ to speak Spanish in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue

Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue
Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral

Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral
Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material

Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material
BTS' Jimin trends on twitter with debut ost track 'Our Blues'

BTS' Jimin trends on twitter with debut ost track 'Our Blues'
Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out

Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out
Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'

Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'
Henry Cavill addresses rumors of James Bond, Wolverine casting

Henry Cavill addresses rumors of James Bond, Wolverine casting
Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’

Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’
Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'

Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'
Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women

Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women