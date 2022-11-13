 
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven’t sued royal critics?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly decided not to sue critics, and experts are surprised by the reason.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this admission on his personal YouTube Channel.

He started off by saying, “People have often wondered why Harry and Meghan decided never to get legal with the celebrated authors Tom Bower and Valentine Low.”

“After all, they have published books themselves this year which have been particularly damaging to the brand of [Harry and Meghan].”

“When you look at the list of things, the claims that particularly Tom Bower came up with, it was sort of eye-watering. And everybody felt at this point it’s not going to be very easy for Meghan or Harry to plow ahead.”

“Apparently, according to a good source, the reason why Meghan and Harry have decided against taking litigation, particularly against Mr. Bower, which has the biggest-selling book, was because he wasn’t difficult or damaging toward their children.”

“The fact that [Bower] didn’t endear too deeply into the background stories of those children, then they apparently felt that it wasn’t necessarily worth going much deeper.”

This follows a warning by Mr Bower himself, who earlier made the admission, “I don’t mind if they sue as long as they lose.”

At the time he also added, “I think that Meghan, if she sues, she won’t want to appear in court being cross-examined by my [lawyer]. So, it’s best if she doesn’t sue.”

