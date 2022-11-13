 
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome tie the knot in an outdoor wedding: Photos

Twilight's beloved werewolf, Taylor Lautner tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend , Taylor Dome, at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California on Friday, November 11, 2022, reported DailyMail.

The couple got engaged exactly a year ago, as Lautner proposed to her in a classic romantic setting, as seen in pictures shared by the couple on their Instagram handles. The room was surrounded with candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelled out “Lautner” in the background – creating the perfect moment for the long-time couple.

“11.11.2021,” Lautner captioned a series of Instagram photos from the breathtaking proposal. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Lautner later shared that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to “do it in the kitchen.” The heartthrob did propose to her in the kitchen “but did it big in the kitchen,” he told Access Hollywood in January.

“When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that," Lautner continued at the time. "It was a lovely surprise."

According to Us Magazine, Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, was the one who introduced the couple. When the pair revealed their engagement, she wrote a heartfelt message via Instagram congratulating her brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law. She wrote, “You two couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys [complement] each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple.”

The wedding was an intimate ceremony where the lovebirds were surrounded by their closest friends and family – the guest list was around 100 people.

