Sunday Nov 13 2022
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn't want to recreate in 'The Crown'

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Elizabeth Debicki has left viewers stunned with her outstanding performance playing Princess Diana in the latest fifth season of The Crown.

Taking over the role from Emma Corrin, Debicki portrayed the former princess of Wales during her most vulnerable and high-profile historical moments.

While playing the people’s princess on screen, Debicki detailed her challenges of following Diana’s beauty, sense of style, grace, and charisma in the latest chapter of the royal series.

After surprising fans in Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress,’ the Australian star revealed about one look from the princess’ iconic moments that she did not want to recreate.

In a video for British Vogue, Debecki shared Diana’s picture from 1995 that sees the princess leaving a gym in workout attire.

Diana was clicked wearing a long-sleeved dark shirt with tight salmon-colored shorts. Addressing her issues with the look, Debicki said, “I really didn’t want to wear the pink salmon shorts because they’re unforgiving.”

She explained, “The shoes are incredible. They’re like moon boots and then these very, very thick socks.”

“I just thought she was brilliant for that,” she admired the princess adding that, “I just loved her even more.”

The Crown season five is streaming on Netflix.

