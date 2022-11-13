 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

In his first speech as the King, Charles III revealed his plans and intentions to serve the nation as the Britain's new monarch.

During his historic address, King Charles appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, confirming he won't abdicate the throne. 

The 73-year-old also gave hints when his eldest son Prince William will succeed him as monarch.

The new head of state, in his touching speech, shared his plan to serve the nation for life, meaning that William will only succeed him when he passes away.

Charles said: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

Charles is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.

There has been speculation that the Prince of Wales would relinquish the throne to his son, although unlikely, it is possible. Some royal commentators think the new king knows his time on the throne may be short and he's a 'caretaker' of it for Prince William.

Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Jemima, as per reports previously correctly predicted Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family. Tragically, one of her most poignant predictions for 2022 proved correct when Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

However, King Charles has made it clear that he will not abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question
Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown
Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony

Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony
Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside
Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum
Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'

Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'
Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants
Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film
King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition
Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’