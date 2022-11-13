Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother

Arbaaz Khan talked about the time when he did not want to be known for the people in his life in a recent interview. Arbaaz shared that he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother or Malaika Arora's husband, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Arbaaz shared that there was a time when he was conscious about the fact that he was sometimes known for people in his life. He further revealed that his perspective has changed now and it all feels nonsense now when he thinks about it.

Arbaaz told ETimes, "There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn't make sense."

He further added, "That used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in the web series Tanaav.