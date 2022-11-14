T20 World Cup: Two Pakistanis make it to 'Team of the Tournament'

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Twitter

The most valuable team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been announced following the completion of the tournament, which includes players from semi-finalists Pakistan.

England won the T20 World Cup Sunday — becoming the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles — after beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Among 11 players, two are included from the Pakistan team, two from India, four from England with one each from South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.



Let's take a look at the Upstox Team of the Tournament:

Shadab Khan – Pakistan



Pakistan's all-rounder nailed throughout the tournament with 98 runs coming at a strike rate of 168.96. Shadab took 11 wickets at an average of 15 with his economy rate of 6.34 which kept things tight for the team through middle overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi – Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi started the tournament strong after his knee injury but the setback in the final sent him back to the pavilion and he failed to bowl his final two overs.

Shaheen helped the team when it needed him the most by dismissing Finn Allen in the opening over in the semi-final against New Zealand and Alex Hales in the first over of the final.

Virat Kohli – India

The India batter produced a major tournament by finishing as the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 296 runs with an average of 98.66. The star batter hit four fifties and scored 82 against Pakistan in Super 12.

Suryakumar Yadav – India

India's Suryakumar Yadav had a great outing just like Kohli, with 239 to his name at a strike rate of 189.68.

Alex Hales – England

England's opener made it to the XI with two magnificent knocks including an 86 in the semi-final against India. He became the team's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

He amassed 212 runs with an average and a strike rate of 42.40 and 147.22 respectively.

Jos Buttler – England



The skipper played a great part in winning the T20 title with two match-winning knocks. He scored 73 against the Black Caps and 80 against India. He is also the highest run-scorer with 225 runs in hand at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 144.23.

Sam Curran – England



Englishmen Sam Curran became the Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament. He has 13 wickets to his name in the tournament with an economy rate of 6.52.

Mark Wood – England



England's pacer Mark Wood's injury forced him to miss the two main matches — the semi-final and the final. However, he already made a mark in the tournament by bowling at a speed of 150kph and dismissing good players. The player took nine wickets.

Glenn Phillips – New Zealand

Glenn Phillips played a huge role in taking his team to the semi-finals with a century to his name in the tournament. The batter scored 201 runs with an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 158.26.

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe



The veteran all-rounder shined in both bat and ball in the tournament by being Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer. He amassed 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97 and added 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.50.

Anrich Nortje – South Africa



South Africa's Anrich Nortje’s pace bowling caused players to face issues throughout the Super 12 stage. He has 11 wickets to his name with an economy of 5.37.