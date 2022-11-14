King Charles receives love from fans as he pays touching tribute to the Queen

King Charles led the royal procession on his first Remembrance Sunday event as the new monarch. He laid a wreath in tribute to UK and Commonwealth war dead.

With his outfit for the occasion, the King paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he wore her royal cypher on an epaulette around his shoulders.

The gold-plated epaulette had the lettering ‘ER’ which stands for Elizabeth Regina for the late British monarch, who passed away at the age of 96 in September.

King Charles’ heartwarming tribute to the Queen left royal fans in happiness. Many of them turned to social media and lauded the monarch’s special honor.

“Brilliant! A fine king we have,” wrote one internet user, while another said, “The photos are so wonderful and show the heart of the Royal family!”

Others remarked on His Majesty following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, saying, “Lovely to see the King follow his mother’s example. Best prepared King ever!”

“His Mother and Father would be incredibly proud of His Majesty the King today," one shared while another replied, “Always very touching and more so this year without Her Majesty. We will remember them.”

Meanwhile, the royal cypher for King Charles was unveiled after the mourning period for the Queen came to an end.

Charles’s royal cypher features his initial ‘C’ intertwined with the letter ‘R’ for ‘Rex,’ which is Latin for ‘King’, with a crown above the letters.