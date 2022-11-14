 
entertainment
Bindi Irwin gushes over 'incredible' husband in touching birthday tribute

Australian media personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin celebrated her main man's major milestones with a touching tribute on Instagram.

The daughter of wildlife legend Steve Irwin took to social media to share her pride, uploading a gallery of family photos to celebrate the birthday of her husband Chandler Powell who turned 26 on November 14.

The 24-year-old wrote: "Our family. My world. November 14 is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating my incredible husband's birthday.

"Chandler, you are the strongest, kindest and most selfless man I have ever known. I wish I could find a way to express how much you mean to me. I love you in every way, for all of my days. For me and Grace, our sun doesn't just rise and set with you, you ARE our sunshine. Happy birthday to the very best."

Bindi and Chandler share one-year-old daughter Grace. Bindi and Chandler got married in secret at Australia Zoo in 2020.

The post was met with a gushing reply by Chandler in the comments section. He wrote: "Your kind words mean so much. I’m grateful for my girls every single day. I love you both."

And fans of the family were quick to respond too, with one user writing: "100% convinced Steve sent him to you. He found the most wonderful man that fills your heart with peace & love & said “that’s the man that’ll take care & cherish my daughter.” Happy Birthday Chandler."

