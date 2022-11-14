 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Salaam Venky trailer-A moving tale of a mom and her terminally ill son

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Kajol plays mom of a terminally ill son, Aamir Khan plays a cameo
Kajol plays mom of a terminally ill son, Aamir Khan plays a cameo 

Kajol Devgn starrer, Salaam Venky’s trailer was released today.

In the film, Kajol plays mom of a differently-abled son. The character of her son is played by Vishal Jethwa who is shown constricted to a wheelchair due to a terminal illness. The trailer opens with a scene where Kajol, who plays Sujata is involved in an argument with Venky, her son.

As trailer proceeds, Venky is asking for something which happens to be his last wish, but Sujata refuses him. Moreover, the wish wasn’t revealed. Then, the story takes some turns and reaches to a point where Sujata accepts the wish and that’s where Aamir Khan’s cameo came in.

Kajol spoke about what inspired her to choose a character like that. She said, “I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”

Salaam Venky is helmed by Revathy and it was previously titled as The Last Hurrah. The film is to be released in theatres on December 9, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni suffers cardiac arrest, critical condition

Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni suffers cardiac arrest, critical condition

Aamir Khan announces a break from acting, says he wants to spend time with family and friends

Aamir Khan announces a break from acting, says he wants to spend time with family and friends

Actor Sunil Shende passes away in Mumbai

Actor Sunil Shende passes away in Mumbai
'Joyland' director Saim Sadiq urges censor board not to ban his film

'Joyland' director Saim Sadiq urges censor board not to ban his film
‘Release Joyland’ trends on Twitter, actors and authors come out in support

‘Release Joyland’ trends on Twitter, actors and authors come out in support

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh’s shocking revelations about battling epilepsy

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh’s shocking revelations about battling epilepsy
SS Rajamouli green signals 'RRR 2': 'My father is working on the story'

SS Rajamouli green signals 'RRR 2': 'My father is working on the story'

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 2

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 2
Varun Dhawan is the most curious guy I have ever met, says Amar Kaushik

Varun Dhawan is the most curious guy I have ever met, says Amar Kaushik
Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage

Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage
Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother

Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother