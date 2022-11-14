'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box office, opens with $330m worldwide

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collected an impressive $330 globally and $180 million at the domestic box office in its debut, according to Variety.

The sequel of the highly-anticipated Marvel film is shattering previous records of opening for a November in North America, beating the likes of $158 million set by 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

On the other hand, the first all-black superhero movie collected an impressive $330 million worldwide, with $150 million of that figure coming from 55 overseas markets.

The critics praised Ryan Coogler-helmed film, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman writing, “Wakanda Forever has a slow-burn emotional suspense. Once the film starts to gather steam, it doesn’t let up.”

Currently, Wakanda Forever has listed itself as the second biggest domestic debut of 2022, only behind the $187.4 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also boasted the third top pandemic-era release, behind Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which started with $260 million.