 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC
Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

Canadian rapper Drake lost a major bet of $2 million on a UFC fight, according to TMZ.

The Grammy award winner is a fan of gambling and bets $2 million on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who was beaten by Alex Pereira amid UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Adesanya was the hot favourite in the fight, and Drake was expected to rake in $2,900,000 if the boxer won.

Meanwhile, it is the third time Pereira has beaten Adesanya, with the earlier two fights being kickboxing matches.

Speaking on his win, the boxer Pereira said, 'for everybody that said I couldn't do five rounds, look at what I did just now.'

Drake has been infamous for big bets on events such as the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft and the Spanish Grand Prix.

Accounting for other losses, Drake and 21 Savage were sued for a whopping $4 million by publishers Condé Nast for making pseudo-Vogue magazines, which they labelled as authentic.

'Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!' the 35-year-old Canadian announced on October 30, sharing Photoshopped images of the pair appearing on the cover. 

