The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried kicked out of the band after sexual assault allegations

The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried has been removed from the band after allegations of sexual assault had been levied against him by María Zardoya.

On November 14, María Zardoya, the lead vocalist of The Marías accused American rock band, The Neighbourhood's drummer, Brandon Fried of groping her at a bar.

According to Pinkvilla, María Zardoya explained on her Instagram stories how Bradon tried to sexually molest her at a bar, calling him a "complete creep."

María's stories read, "i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

The Neighbourhood paid heed to the serious allegation and released a statement saying they are in complete solidarity with María.

The statement read, "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.

