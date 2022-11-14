Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter is feeling good to back to his adorable kids following the death of his brother Aaron last week.



Aaron Carter, 34, passed away in his California home on November 5th, 2022.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, told his 2.2 million Instagram followers it's "good to be back" with his kids after "being away for so long".

The adorable pic shows the musician hugging the three kids he shares with his wife Lauren Kitt Carter. Son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl can be seen with beaming smiles as the trio lie on the bed with their dad, who is planting a kiss on his youngest child.

The much-needed homecoming comes just a week after Nick's younger brother Aaron died at the age of 34.

Fans quickly took to Nick's post to continue to offer him support following the sad news. One user wrote: "Can imagine you needed those cuddles, no matter how hard life is, having those little people wrap there arms around you just hits different xxxx"



Another from agreed, adding: "Finally, they have their dad back. They will give you the strength you need! We in Germany are with you in our thoughts! Have a good rest and enjoy the time with your family!"

Following the sad news of Aaron's death, Nick shared a selection of throwback pics of the pair and told his followers: "My heart is broken."