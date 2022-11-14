Arbaaz Khan says the age difference in his relationship with Giorgia Andriani is humongous

Arbaaz Khan talked about the age difference between him and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in a recent interview. He said that the age difference in 'humongous' though they never felt it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Arbaaz said that the age difference was never felt in their relationship. He further added that Giorgia is a wonderful girl and he loves the energy in her.

Arbaaz said, "There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered."

He further added, "She (Giorgia) is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her."

Arbaaz and Giorgia started dating after Arbaaz's divorce with Malaika Arora. Arbaaz is 55 while Girogia is 33.