Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are co-parenting son Izhaan, reports

Rumours had it that tennis player Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik have been divorced, but there is no confirmation yet.

Sania has been sharing a few posts that has left fans in doubt. Recently, she shared a post on social media adding up more fuel to her divorce speculations. The post she shared read: “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah.”

It’s not only this post that hinted fans and well-wishers towards their separation. Earlier, Mirza posted a picture with son Izhaan and wrote: “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

As per some sources, Shoaib has been accused of cheating Sania in one of his TV shows and that the couple has been separated for a while now. The sources further added that the couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan.



Previously, the duo celebrated their son’s birthday in Dubai and also shared pictures on their social media handle with a sweet and long caption.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied a knot in April 2010 in a star-studded wedding, reports PinkVilla.