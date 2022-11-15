 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'Tampongate' scene is 'good' for King Charles, says Camilla actress

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Olivia Williams, who has played the role of Queen Consort Camilla in The Crown, says controversial 'tampongate' episode is on the the best from season five.

The scene, where Camilla and then-lover King Charles, were seen engaging in an intimate conversation over phone call, has raised many eye brows. Back in the days, the conversation was also leaked months after Charles divorced Diana.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Williams said she is “open to scrutiny from quarters that are far less careful and far more interested in malice and prurience than the show is.”

She added: “I don’t want to be contemptuous of people who get it confused, but it’s not a documentary.

“My mum’s a criminal barrister and she always said, ‘Were you there? Were you in the room? Did you see it happen? No, then everything is hearsay,’ ”

Speaking about the critics, Williams said: “The word ‘malice’ has come up, but I don’t think there is anything malicious in what is being captured.”

“The result will only be good for Charles and Camilla because the show is about how these personal events have a bearing on the Crown. And that is a very well researched and balanced view”.

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britney Spears was 'shaking' for 15 minutes after using credit card

Britney Spears was 'shaking' for 15 minutes after using credit card

Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker
Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron

Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron
Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old

Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old
Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'

Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'
Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles
Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie
Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split

Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split
Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond

Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond