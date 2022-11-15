Hailey Bieber sparks speculations over lip fillers as she models over-plumped pout

Hailey Bieber has caused social media stir after she flaunted her highlighted, plumped lips recently on Instagram.

The model, 25, showed off her radiant lips while advertising her Rhode peptide lip treatment in a series of IG Stories. However, Hailey’s fans were convinced that she had gotten lip filler injections.

Hailey’s over-plumped pout video and snaps have taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the model, who is married to Justin Bieber, was seen dressed in a low-key fashion with a gray hoodie.

In the close-up shot video, she put on a modest pout, which appeared to have the new peptide lip treatment applied, glimmering in the light.

Dana Omari, a popular Instagram influencer, noted that the fullness of Hailey's lips suggested that she may have used lip fillers despite of her denial.

Omari, who discusses celebrity cosmetic surgery transformations on her @igfamousbydana account, explained a swollen line of skin extending past the redder part of Hailey's lip, which she called a 'filler mustache' and suggested evidence of injections gone wrong.

Hailey’s fans reacted to her latest pictures. One user wrote, “With the needle mark still visible,' highlighting a small red dot on the edge of Hailey's lips. “They really think we stupid,” added another.

“I don’t understand why celebrities lie,' said another commentator. “Like it’s not that serious it’s plastic surgery. They lie so much it’s sad,” shared another.

Hailey has denied multiple times to having her face touched, either via plastic surgery or less invasive procedures like lip injections.