Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Meghan Markle planning third baby with Prince Harry?

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a third baby with Prince Harry.

The Woman’s Day, per International Business Times, reported Meghan is aware that their another baby could fix rift with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

Therefore, Archie and Lilibet mother is looking forward to getting pregnant with her third baby with Prince Harry.

The royal source told the publication, "If Meghan and Harry were to become parents again in that next nine months or so, their hope would be that the royal family, especially Charles who is a sucker for his grandkids, might forgive them."

The report further claims Meghan is allegedly trying to gain the trust and forgiveness of royal family.

The former Suits actress thinks one sure way would be another royal baby because King Charles is fond of his grandchildren.

They are reportedly also planning their third baby amid rumours of problems in their marriage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hope their third child 'will bring them closer' amid divorce reports.

