Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

A photo of Kate Middleton is making headlines through no fault of her own; a British tabloid has been called out for ‘disgustingly photoshopping’ her picture.

According to a The List report, the Daily Mirror tabloid recently published an extremely photoshopped picture of the Princess of Wales on the cover of its print magazine in which she appears significantly aged; they, however, used the original, non-altered picture on their website.

The picture in question is from the royal family’s Remembrance weekend activities, which saw Kate turn out in a sombre black look with a poppy on her collar to pay respects to military veterans and servicemen.

The Daily Mirror was called out for photoshopping Kate’s picture by Twitter ‘Royal Tea with Brittany’ who shared the front page with the comment, “What in the ever-loving god did they do to Princess Catherine's picture? How disgusting to photoshop the photo in this way!”

Royal fans were quick to slam the publication as well, with one writing, “That doesn't look like anything I saw today. That's just awful of them.” 

