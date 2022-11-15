 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk



Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski 

Kim Kardashian cut a trendy figure as she stepped out in Florida after news broke that her ex-beau Pete Davidson has moved on with Emily Ratajkowski.

The reality TV star flaunted her hourglass figure in a black crop top paired with ripped blue jeans as she was spotted coming out of an art show at Superblue.

Kim styled her long blonde tresses in beachy waves and donned red sunglasses for her outing with pal and nightlife manager, David Grutman, and his wife Isabela Rangel.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The Skims founder outing comes after rumours swirl that her former lover has started dating the Gone Girl actor three months after their split.

Speculations about Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.

Following this, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live alum and the model “have been talking for a couple of months now.”

