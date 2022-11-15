 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Jonah Hill revealed his struggles with his body that “intensely ******” him up, according to NME.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor talked about his insecurities in the documentary Stutz, which the 38-year-old directed and also starred with his real-life therapist, Phil Stutz.

“I just keep asking myself, ‘Was this a ******* terrible idea for a patient to make a movie about his therapist?'” Hill tells in the film, in which he also confesses his insecurities “intensely ****** [him] up”.

“I had no healthy self-esteem,” Hill added. “Having grown up overweight was something – that sounds like not a big deal, or like, ‘Poor you’ or whatever – but for me, personally, it intensely******me up.”

Watch the trailer for Stutz below:

A Film by Jonah Hill "Stutz"

Meet Jonah Hillâs friend and therapist, Phil Stutz. Directed by Hill, this film invites you to explore Dr. Stutzâs Tools for life in an effort to get real, g...


