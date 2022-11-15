 
PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates

A file photograph of students appearing for MDCAT. — Twitter
  • Grace marks to be given for wrong and out of course wrong questions.
  • Commission conveys instructions to VC of all universities taking test.
  • PMC to release results in a week.

KARACHI: After having mistakes identified, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Monday decided to give grace marks to candidates who gave the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Dr Noshad Ahmad Shaikh, the president of Pakistan Medical Commission, said that complaints by candidates were analysed during the PMC's meeting in which it was decided that grace marks will be given for wrong questions as well as those out of course.

The PMC has conveyed the instructions to vice-chancellors of all universities taking the test.

The commission will release complete MDCAT results in a week's time.

A day earlier, over 0.204 million candidates sat for MDCAT through the federal and provincial public sector universities, the PMC said.

According to Dr Noshad, 204,253 youth appeared in the test, including 203,791 across the countrywide centres and 461 in those of the UAE and Saudia Arabia.

The minimum passing percentage in the paper-based MDCAT is 65 for admission to medical colleges and 55 for admission to dental colleges.

