Krishna Ghattamaneni dies due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Krishna was famous for his performance in 'Mosagallagu Mosagadu' and 'Goodhachari 116'

Krishna Ghattamaneni has died in a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The Ghattamaneni family released an official statement confirming his demise. “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again…”

Krishna has been known as the superstar of the Telugu film industry from the 1960s to late 1980s. In his long acting career, he has done more than 300 movies apart from working in them as producer and director.

Earlier in January, Krishna’s elder son Ramesh Babu passed away suffering from some kidney related-illness at the age of 56. Later on in September, his wife Indira passed away at the age of 70.

Actor Rajjinikanth and Kamal Haasan also offered their condolences to the family.

Krishna and Rajinikanth shared screen in numerous film namely; Iddaru, Ram Robert Rahim and Anna Dammula Saval, reports IndianExpress.