 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' becomes highest-grossing film from subcontinent in four months

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is now the highest-grossing film from the Indian subcontinent in four months in UK
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is now the highest-grossing film from the Indian subcontinent in four months in UK

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt not only amused audiences nationally but has gained a whole lot of appreciation from all across the globe.

After achieving a benchmark of earning more than PKR 150 crore worldwide, the film has now became the highest grossing film from the Indian sub-continent of the last four months in the UK and Ireland.

As per Moviegoers Entertainment, TLoMJ earned £44, 149 in the fifth week of its release in the UK, taking the total earning to almost £1.3m, surpassing that of India’s blockbuster release Ponniyan Selvan: I that earned £1.26m.

Like other films, Lashari’s directorial film did notice a drop in the viewership but the drop wasn’t that noticeable. From the day of its release till now, TLoMJ’s viewership dropped to only 54.6% which is less as compared to its other competitors.

TLoMJ, presented by Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, is written by Lashari and Nasir Adeeb. It features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat in the lead roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan is confident about Pathaan’s success: ‘It's a child-like belief’

Shah Rukh Khan is confident about Pathaan’s success: ‘It's a child-like belief’
Krishna Ghattamaneni dies due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Krishna Ghattamaneni dies due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad
Saba Qamar Zaman's brother passes away

Saba Qamar Zaman's brother passes away
Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek of what it’s like to be a newbie ‘mama’: Photo

Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek of what it’s like to be a newbie ‘mama’: Photo
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 3

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 3
Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill

Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill
Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of Pakistan

Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of Pakistan

Arbaaz Khan says the age difference in his relationship with Giorgia Andriani is humongous

Arbaaz Khan says the age difference in his relationship with Giorgia Andriani is humongous
Akshay Kumar says Bollywood should learn from Hollywood films

Akshay Kumar says Bollywood should learn from Hollywood films
Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par boy makes a comeback

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par boy makes a comeback

Aamir Khan to turn into a producer for upcoming film 'Champions'

Aamir Khan to turn into a producer for upcoming film 'Champions'
Ranveer Singh calls cinema a ‘unifying’ force

Ranveer Singh calls cinema a ‘unifying’ force