Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Drake has seemingly thrown shade at Taylor Swift after Billboard released the new Hot 100 tally on Monday (Nov. 14).

The rapper’s response came after his latest collaborative album 21 Savage was blocked from the top spot which Swift’s song Anti-Hero holds.

The God’s Plan singer, 36, turned to his Instagram Story and posted a screenshot from the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list, showing eight of his songs were on the chart.

However, the Midnights singer still holds the coveted number one spot, which Drake completely covered with emoticons in the photo.

Swift’s hit number, Anti-Hero, from her 10th studio album, has been on the number one spot for three consecutive weeks, reported Billboard.

Drake recently collaborated with the American rapper, 21 Savage, to release an album called, Her Loss. Their studio album was released on November 4.