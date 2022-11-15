 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Drake has seemingly thrown shade at Taylor Swift after Billboard released the new Hot 100 tally on Monday (Nov. 14).

The rapper’s response came after his latest collaborative album 21 Savage was blocked from the top spot which Swift’s song Anti-Hero holds.

The God’s Plan singer, 36, turned to his Instagram Story and posted a screenshot from the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list, showing eight of his songs were on the chart.

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

However, the Midnights singer still holds the coveted number one spot, which Drake completely covered with emoticons in the photo.

Swift’s hit number, Anti-Hero, from her 10th studio album, has been on the number one spot for three consecutive weeks, reported Billboard.

Drake recently collaborated with the American rapper, 21 Savage, to release an album called, Her Loss. Their studio album was released on November 4.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance

Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance
Inside Jennifer Aniston strained bond with her dad John Aniston

Inside Jennifer Aniston strained bond with her dad John Aniston

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton
I’m A Celebrity fans accuse Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’

I’m A Celebrity fans accuse Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’
Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’

Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’
Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert