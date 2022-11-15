Prince Harry 'becomes less relevant to monarchy, will never be King'

 
Royal biographer Andrew Morton has spoken of the key differences between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship compared with Princess Diana and King Charles' relationship. 

The Princess Diana's biographer claimed that the interview Prince harry and William's mom gave Bashir in 1995 was more significant to the royal family than the Sussexes' 2021 Oprah interview because of "position". 

Morton went on to explain: "When you’ve got the future queen saying that the future king is not fit for the job, then that is something that you have to take very seriously."

Harry’s allegations of racism, given what’s going on with reparations for the slave trade and so on, did strike a chord. [But] everything is about context, and there was no context for those allegations,” he added.

The royal biographer also shared his experience about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' latest moves, saying: "Harry and Meghan always mistook popularity for position. 

Morton concluded: "Harry will never be king. As every year passes, he becomes less relevant to the monarchy. Just like Prince Andrew, who was once second in line to the throne."

