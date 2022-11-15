King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew amid royal shake up

King Charles III recently handed over royal roles to Prince Edward and Princess Anne but snubbed Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

In the recent change of duties, Charles promoted Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex to Counsellors of State.

In the presence of Lord Chamberlain and Lord Parker of Minsmere, Charles’s signed message was read out loud in the House of Lords on November 15.

Charles added more royals to the list of those who can deputise him to “ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable".

Lord Parker expressed feeling honoured to present a message from the King “signed by his hand.”

He told peers: “The message is as follows: 'To ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable such as while I am undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be the most content, should Parliament see fit, for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency Acts 1937 to 1953 to be increased to include my sister and brother - Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar - both of whom have previously undertaken this role'."