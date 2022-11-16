 
UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton

A British newspaper has been accused of deliberately photoshopping Kate Middleton to make her look elderly.

The picture taken on Remembrance Sunday sparked outrage, with royal fans calling it ridiculous and offensive.

"You have deliberately photoshopped The Princess of Wales to make her look elderly! Absolutely ridiculous and offensive not just to the Princess but also disrespectful to Queen Camila and Remembrance Sunday," said commentator.

The newspaper is often accused of supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The publication has not responded to the backlash it received from the royal fans.

