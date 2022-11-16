 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski sends major HINT over romance with Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski has reacted to a post about Pete Davidson.

The supermodel, who is reportedly dating the comedian, liked a viral tweet from Dionne Warwick, admitting her desire to be with the 29-year-old.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” said the songstress. Her tweet came just days after the romance rumours between the former SNL star and the mother-of-one hit the internet.

Meanwhile, an insider tells US Weekly: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now."

"Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source spilled.

More From Entertainment:

Jameela Jamil tells Meghan Markle 'misogynists' are 'afraid of you'

Jameela Jamil tells Meghan Markle 'misogynists' are 'afraid of you'
Caroline Flack's message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghan's podcast

Caroline Flack's message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghan's podcast

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website
Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history

Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history
UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton

UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton
King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23

King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday
Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours
Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read

Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read
Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer