Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Meghan Markle spills famous woman told her to never stay silent after marrying Harry

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Meghan Markle is dishing out a valuable advice she was given ahead of woedding.

Speaking to Jameela Jamil on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex revealed an 'influential woman' told her to never leave her activism.

She said: "It reminded me of a message that was shared with me just a few days before my wedding by a very, very influential and inspiring woman who for her own privacy, I won't share who it was with you.

"But she said to me, 'I know that your life is changing but please don't give up your activism, don't give up because it means so much to women and girls'.

"And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so.

"And the collective voice of all of us telling each other, that matters is perhaps the point," she concluded.

