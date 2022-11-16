Abdullah Shafique optimistic ahead of Test series against England

Pakistan Test opener Abdullah Shafique speaking during an interview on November 16, 2022. — Provided by the reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Abdullah Shafique is optimistic about the three-match Test series against England scheduled to start on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

Speaking during an interview with Geo News, the 22-year-old said that the team is eagerly waiting for the series against England, calling it a challenge for the Green Shirts.

“We are a good Test side but just need to work on the small mistakes we make on the field,” he added.

The Test opener has scored 736 runs in seven Test matches for Pakistan at an average of 66.90. His brief career also includes two hundreds and four fifties.

Due to Pakistan’s limited-overs assignments, the right-hander has not played a Test match for Pakistan since July earlier this year. However, Shafique brushed aside the notion that the long gap in international matches will affect his performance on the field.

“I’m currently focused on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in order to maintain my good form,” he said. “We play quality cricket in our domestic circuit, which is why stepping on the international arena after a long gap won’t be an issue.”

The first Test is likely to be shifted to Karachi which is already scheduled to host the last Test from December 17-21 due to political instability in the country. However, Multan will remain the venue for the second Test.

In case of venue changes, the England team's arrival schedule will also be revised. Initially, the English team is said to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

This will be England’s second half of the tour, following seven T20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in September-October earlier this year.

Last month, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Managing Director Rob Key said that he was looking forward to the tour of Pakistan.

"We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005," Key added. "It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side. I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away."

Pakistan have not named their squad for the Test series so far.